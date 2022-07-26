Smithfield 10U, 12U teams heading to World Series tournaments

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Two more local youth baseball teams will play on the national stage this summer.

Smithfield’s “Mustang 10U” level team is heading to the Mustang League World Series and their “Bronco 12U” team is heading to that division’s World Series. Both are part of the PONY League baseball organization.

The 10U (10 and under) competition is held in Youngsville, Louisiana, and the 12U (12 and under) tournament is in Laredo, Texas.

Both teams say they need help to make it to the game.

The 10U team is looking to raise $30,000 to pay for flights and rooms. You can donate at this link.

The 12U is also trying to raise $30,000. Donate here.

