What are your questions about mental health? We'll work to get you answers

As we've started to grapple with our collective trauma from the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have realized how important taking care of our mental health is.

But mental health awareness is nothing new. Many of us, long before mandatory masking and business shutdowns, acknowledged that we were struggling and sought therapy and other care. For others, it was only recently that they realized they needed support, but they don't know where to start.

That's where the L.A. Times' new weekly newsletter Group Therapy comes in. We're here to answer your questions about mental health. For example, have you ever wondered how long you should stay with your current therapist? Or what they're writing down during your session? Or maybe you've been curious about what attending a support group would be like. Or whether an antidepressant could help you.

We’re safer than an algorithm to ask your most pressing mental health questions, and we promise to provide quality answers from top experts, including psychologists, therapists and researchers.

Send us your questions in the form below! We'll answer them in the Group Therapy newsletter, which launches in August. We will only publish your first name and city if we pick your question to answer. Your questions could help others on their mental health journey.

Group Therapy is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice, diagnosis or treatment. We encourage you to seek the advice of a mental health professional or other qualified health provider with any questions or concerns you may have about your mental health.

