More Local Funding for HOF Village – Canton Mayor Explains

I was born in Canton. I'm older now and have yet to walk in the hof. I don't care. What I do care about is all the crime. How much Canton has went down the tube. It's not safe anymore. So all the money going into the hall of fame to bring outsiders in does nothing to me. Canton residents are the one's that need to come 1st. Those outsiders don't live here to know how bad it's gotten. If I was younger I'd be out of here.
They better worry about the crime first or people will think twice about coming here. The place is a nuisance if you live close to it.
Why wasn't there any mention of negotiations to benefit the "CITIZENS OF CANTON" such as GUARANTEED EMPLOYMENT PREFERENCES IN JOBS TO THE RESIDENTS, TAXPAYERS AND VOTERS OF CANTON AS WELL AS USING LOCAL LABOR AND LOCAL CONTRACTORS. Canton has a habit of hiring "non residents" rather than using Cantonians who spend our income here at home to help "OUR" economy.
