Nearly half of all Americans are falling deeper in debt as inflation continues to boost costs

By Jessica Dickler, @jdickler
CNBC
 4 days ago
Brenda Ackey
4d ago

we are in deep trouble regarding the age group.We cannot handle the people migrating Herr into a system where there isn't enough housing food or Healthcare to handle all this.Im sorry but unfortunately the president and his administration has destroyed us.It will never get better

Eric Whitmer
4d ago

I will say the current inflation is horrid, and I don't see anyone in government even trying to fix it. Other "issues" keep being discussed as if anything is more important than this. That said, Americans must cut back on SPENDING! Look at the statistics. We are literally still buying the same things, with the same money, but it all costs more. (this is on average, not everyone indivudually) Cut back, please!

Savannah Belaski
4d ago

I got a raise to $18 hour. my spouse and I split all bills. but now our rent has jumped, food has jumped. so we are check to check looking for overtime. and $18 hiur in OR was good a few years ago now it's nothing. I'm starting to seek other better paying jobs due to inflation. this is so hard on people. I don't even have kids because I can't afford to feed them

