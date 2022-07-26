RCAC hosting County Art Teacher Exhibit, mark calendar for August 27

Submission deadline for 150th anniversary artwork coming up on August 13

There are several exciting events happening in the art scene in Rockmart this summer! Check out the fun things listed below and see how you can lend a hand to our Polk County art teachers, check out new art in town, and submit your own artwork for the Rockmart Sesquicentennial Art Show at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center later next month!

The Polk County Art Teacher Exhibit is happening now, and will continue through Thursday, September 1. On Saturday, August 27, RCAC will host a reception for the arts in Rockmart from 4 to 6 PM, with live music by Bob Hugg. The Art Gallery will also unveil the new Art Posters that evening. This event is free to attend and will be fun for all ages.

The RCAC will also be accepting donations of either art supplies or money for Polk County Art Teachers to use in their classrooms, all of which will be split evenly between the teachers after the reception.

Their wishlist items include the following: paper of all kinds and colors, water-based markers, black Sharpie markers, acrylic paint, paint brushes, glue, newspapers, and more.

For the Rockmart’s Sesquicentennial Art Show, artist submissions are due no later than Saturday, August 13, 2022. These submissions are open to artists in all mediums. Each artist may submit up to 3 .jpg images of artwork. Please email your entries to rcac@rockmart-ga.gov.

Participants in the art show will receive notification of work(s) accepted by Saturday, August 20. The entry fee for this exhibit is $20, and members of the RCAC don’t have to pay this fee to enter.

The Sesquicentennial Art Exhibit dates will run from Thursday, September 8 until Thursday, October 27. The theme for the event is Rockmart’s own Sesquicentennial, celebrating 150 years since its founding in 1872. Submitted artwork should highlight Rockmart’s landmarks and people from the past and present.

A reception for the art show will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 4 to 6 PM. Artists may pick up their artwork on Saturday, October 29 between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Check out the application for the art show and rules to follow here. For any questions, please contact Peggy Cline at rcac@rockmart-ga.gov or 770-684-2707.

For those wanting to attend the 150th Rockmart Celebration, head to downtown Rockmart on August 20 from 10 AM until 3 PM for live music, art, face painting, and more. The RCAC will also have a sponsored booth at the celebration full of free crafts for kids. There will also be fireworks and music at Hilburn Field later that night. Check back here on Polk Today for more information about the celebration as it comes.







