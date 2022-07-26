ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hagerstown metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Hagerstown metro area

Stacker

#28. Hancock, MD

- 1-year price change: +$11,440 (+6.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,807 (+47.8%)

- Typical home value: $188,141 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Big Pool, MD

- 1-year price change: +$19,586 (+7.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,116 (+40.6%)

- Typical home value: $291,417 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Leitersburg, MD

- 1-year price change: +$27,933 (+11.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,293 (+41.5%)

- Typical home value: $263,662 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Maugansville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$29,228 (+12.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,019 (+52.7%)

- Typical home value: $263,661 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Funkstown, MD

- 1-year price change: +$30,306 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,524 (+47.3%)

- Typical home value: $213,412 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Hagerstown

Stacker

#23. Clear Spring, MD

- 1-year price change: +$32,532 (+11.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,814 (+45.9%)

- Typical home value: $314,152 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Hagerstown, MD

- 1-year price change: +$37,809 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,967 (+55.0%)

- Typical home value: $245,160 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Halfway, MD

- 1-year price change: +$37,827 (+17.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,581 (+56.9%)

- Typical home value: $257,985 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Wilson-Conococheague, MD

- 1-year price change: +$38,206 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,233 (+57.3%)

- Typical home value: $250,535 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Martinsburg, WV

- 1-year price change: +$39,927 (+17.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,572 (+62.0%)

- Typical home value: $262,794 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Metros where people in Hagerstown are getting new jobs

Stacker

#18. Bunker Hill, WV

- 1-year price change: +$40,707 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,795 (+60.7%)

- Typical home value: $282,593 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Sharpsburg, MD

- 1-year price change: +$41,692 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,898 (+51.2%)

- Typical home value: $327,519 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Inwood, WV

- 1-year price change: +$42,024 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,350 (+63.3%)

- Typical home value: $279,415 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Williamsport, MD

- 1-year price change: +$42,446 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,519 (+50.1%)

- Typical home value: $304,140 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Smithsburg, MD

- 1-year price change: +$42,790 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,094 (+45.9%)

- Typical home value: $337,313 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Hagerstown metro area

Stacker

#13. Falling Waters, WV

- 1-year price change: +$44,007 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,763 (+56.4%)

- Typical home value: $309,785 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Hedgesville, WV

- 1-year price change: +$44,203 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$107,015 (+62.9%)

- Typical home value: $277,131 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Gerrardstown, WV

- 1-year price change: +$45,238 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,174 (+65.3%)

- Typical home value: $278,915 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Cascade, MD

- 1-year price change: +$48,098 (+24.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,903 (+52.7%)

- Typical home value: $248,918 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Paramount-Long Meadow, MD

- 1-year price change: +$49,808 (+14.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,284 (+39.5%)

- Typical home value: $389,225 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Hagerstown that require a graduate degree

Stacker

#8. Robinwood, MD

- 1-year price change: +$49,816 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,789 (+45.8%)

- Typical home value: $346,520 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Boonsboro, MD

- 1-year price change: +$50,119 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,770 (+44.1%)

- Typical home value: $371,495 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, MD

- 1-year price change: +$52,321 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,180 (+42.8%)

- Typical home value: $350,811 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Fairplay, MD

- 1-year price change: +$54,387 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$115,473 (+43.2%)

- Typical home value: $382,631 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Keedysville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$57,084 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$135,040 (+47.0%)

- Typical home value: $422,238 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hagerstown metro area

Stacker

#3. Saint James, MD

- 1-year price change: +$58,923 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,806 (+44.2%)

- Typical home value: $410,515 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Rohrersville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$66,855 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$156,006 (+50.5%)

- Typical home value: $465,168 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Mount Aetna, MD

- 1-year price change: +$74,395 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,639 (+50.4%)

- Typical home value: $485,405 (#1 most expensive city in metro)