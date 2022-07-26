ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hagerstown metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuKcY_0gtA8FYQ00
ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hagerstown metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Hagerstown metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGIqb_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#28. Hancock, MD

- 1-year price change: +$11,440 (+6.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$60,807 (+47.8%)
- Typical home value: $188,141 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpuGl_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#27. Big Pool, MD

- 1-year price change: +$19,586 (+7.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,116 (+40.6%)
- Typical home value: $291,417 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOXM6_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#26. Leitersburg, MD

- 1-year price change: +$27,933 (+11.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,293 (+41.5%)
- Typical home value: $263,662 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vq5a_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#25. Maugansville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$29,228 (+12.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$91,019 (+52.7%)
- Typical home value: $263,661 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFpdA_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#24. Funkstown, MD

- 1-year price change: +$30,306 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$68,524 (+47.3%)
- Typical home value: $213,412 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Hagerstown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1r9H_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#23. Clear Spring, MD

- 1-year price change: +$32,532 (+11.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$98,814 (+45.9%)
- Typical home value: $314,152 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Hagerstown, MD

- 1-year price change: +$37,809 (+18.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,967 (+55.0%)
- Typical home value: $245,160 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcHEx_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#21. Halfway, MD

- 1-year price change: +$37,827 (+17.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$93,581 (+56.9%)
- Typical home value: $257,985 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkHda_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#20. Wilson-Conococheague, MD

- 1-year price change: +$38,206 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$91,233 (+57.3%)
- Typical home value: $250,535 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvwvI_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#19. Martinsburg, WV

- 1-year price change: +$39,927 (+17.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$100,572 (+62.0%)
- Typical home value: $262,794 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Metros where people in Hagerstown are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EWJE_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#18. Bunker Hill, WV

- 1-year price change: +$40,707 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$106,795 (+60.7%)
- Typical home value: $282,593 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWpql_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#17. Sharpsburg, MD

- 1-year price change: +$41,692 (+14.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$110,898 (+51.2%)
- Typical home value: $327,519 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07NkzC_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#16. Inwood, WV

- 1-year price change: +$42,024 (+17.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$108,350 (+63.3%)
- Typical home value: $279,415 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Williamsport, MD

- 1-year price change: +$42,446 (+16.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$101,519 (+50.1%)
- Typical home value: $304,140 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Smithsburg, MD

- 1-year price change: +$42,790 (+14.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$106,094 (+45.9%)
- Typical home value: $337,313 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Hagerstown metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsTYa_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#13. Falling Waters, WV

- 1-year price change: +$44,007 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$111,763 (+56.4%)
- Typical home value: $309,785 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46G1TF_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#12. Hedgesville, WV

- 1-year price change: +$44,203 (+19.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$107,015 (+62.9%)
- Typical home value: $277,131 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJ1gR_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#11. Gerrardstown, WV

- 1-year price change: +$45,238 (+19.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$110,174 (+65.3%)
- Typical home value: $278,915 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iRFd_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#10. Cascade, MD

- 1-year price change: +$48,098 (+24.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,903 (+52.7%)
- Typical home value: $248,918 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfyo8_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#9. Paramount-Long Meadow, MD

- 1-year price change: +$49,808 (+14.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$110,284 (+39.5%)
- Typical home value: $389,225 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Hagerstown that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhQ67_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#8. Robinwood, MD

- 1-year price change: +$49,816 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$108,789 (+45.8%)
- Typical home value: $346,520 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Boonsboro, MD

- 1-year price change: +$50,119 (+15.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$113,770 (+44.1%)
- Typical home value: $371,495 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYG0F_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#6. Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, MD

- 1-year price change: +$52,321 (+17.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$105,180 (+42.8%)
- Typical home value: $350,811 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDRBT_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#5. Fairplay, MD

- 1-year price change: +$54,387 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$115,473 (+43.2%)
- Typical home value: $382,631 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Keedysville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$57,084 (+15.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$135,040 (+47.0%)
- Typical home value: $422,238 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hagerstown metro area

Stacker

#3. Saint James, MD

- 1-year price change: +$58,923 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$125,806 (+44.2%)
- Typical home value: $410,515 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hSvB_0gtA8FYQ00
Stacker

#2. Rohrersville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$66,855 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$156,006 (+50.5%)
- Typical home value: $465,168 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Mount Aetna, MD

- 1-year price change: +$74,395 (+18.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$162,639 (+50.4%)
- Typical home value: $485,405 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fountainhead-orchard Hills, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Hagerstown, MD
Real Estate
City
Hagerstown, MD
City
Williamsport, MD
City
Sharpsburg, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Business
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
City
Boonsboro, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Americans
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy