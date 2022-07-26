ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Gainesville, Georgia metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWuBK_0gtA8Dmy00
FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Gainesville, Georgia metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Gainesville, GA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Gainesville, Georgia metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaAru_0gtA8Dmy00
Stacker

#7. Lula, GA

- 1-year price change: +$64,935 (+29.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$132,887 (+86.1%)
- Typical home value: $287,274 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Gillsville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$66,931 (+29.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$143,770 (+95.3%)
- Typical home value: $294,613 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qn9Z_0gtA8Dmy00
Stacker

#5. Murrayville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$70,924 (+25.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$153,872 (+77.5%)
- Typical home value: $352,434 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qX59M_0gtA8Dmy00
Stacker

#4. Oakwood, GA

- 1-year price change: +$78,296 (+34.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$145,082 (+90.6%)
- Typical home value: $305,187 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ifFz_0gtA8Dmy00
Stacker

#3. Clermont, GA

- 1-year price change: +$87,200 (+29.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$171,528 (+80.2%)
- Typical home value: $385,512 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Gainesville, Georgia in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVZy5_0gtA8Dmy00
Stacker

#2. Gainesville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$88,039 (+32.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$166,073 (+85.3%)
- Typical home value: $360,848 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpTXd_0gtA8Dmy00
Stacker

#1. Flowery Branch, GA

- 1-year price change: +$106,652 (+34.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$187,179 (+81.5%)
- Typical home value: $416,933 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flowery Branch, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
City
Oakwood, GA
Gainesville, GA
Real Estate
Gainesville, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
State
Georgia State
City
Lula, GA
City
Clermont, GA
Gainesville, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Gas Prices#Americans#Ga Metro
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy