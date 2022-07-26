FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Gainesville, Georgia metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Gainesville, GA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#7. Lula, GA

- 1-year price change: +$64,935 (+29.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$132,887 (+86.1%)

- Typical home value: $287,274 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Gillsville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$66,931 (+29.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,770 (+95.3%)

- Typical home value: $294,613 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Murrayville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$70,924 (+25.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,872 (+77.5%)

- Typical home value: $352,434 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Oakwood, GA

- 1-year price change: +$78,296 (+34.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,082 (+90.6%)

- Typical home value: $305,187 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Clermont, GA

- 1-year price change: +$87,200 (+29.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$171,528 (+80.2%)

- Typical home value: $385,512 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Gainesville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$88,039 (+32.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,073 (+85.3%)

- Typical home value: $360,848 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Flowery Branch, GA

- 1-year price change: +$106,652 (+34.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$187,179 (+81.5%)

- Typical home value: $416,933 (#1 most expensive city in metro)