ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Top non-QB position battles to follow at Falcons training camp

By Morning Show w/ John, Hugh, Abe Gordon
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IAUb_0gtA84vg00

Atlanta Falcons training camp is set to begin Tuesday with players and veterans reporting. The first open practice for the team is on Friday morning.

There is no shortage of position battles to be had, but while many are focusing on the quarterback situation with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, there are plenty of others to focus on.

Listen to the 92.9 The Game LIVE STREAM now by clicking here.

John Fricke feels like the position battles he'll be following closest are at Inside LB, RB, and WR. Hugh Douglas will be keeping his eyes on RBs, DEs, and inside LBs.

"My number one position battle is inside linebacker. You lose Foye, Deion is PUP'ed, when it comes to Mychal Walker and Troy Andersen, are you looking at potentially new inside linebackers that can be the foundation for your future," asks Fricke. "Running back, we have to decide how this is going to work. We have to find a No. 1 guy from the group of Damian Williams, Tyler Allgeier, and Qadree Ollison. With Calvin Ridley on the shelf, we gotta find at least one guy (besides Drake London) that's going to be good."

"The only one I consider a battle is the running back position. One of the issues last year is Mike Davis did not work out, not so much a battle, but an emergence," explains Hugh Douglas. "We need somebody that's going to be able to set the edge, who understands Dean Pees' concept on defense. The inside LB spots Deion Jones is the odd man out, we've gotten bigger in the front, that's what you want."

Download the Audacy App today and listen to 92.9 The Game on your phone or tablet!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Atlanta Falcons#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy