Top non-QB position battles to follow at Falcons training camp

Atlanta Falcons training camp is set to begin Tuesday with players and veterans reporting. The first open practice for the team is on Friday morning.

There is no shortage of position battles to be had, but while many are focusing on the quarterback situation with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, there are plenty of others to focus on.

Listen to the 92.9 The Game LIVE STREAM now by clicking here.

John Fricke feels like the position battles he'll be following closest are at Inside LB, RB, and WR. Hugh Douglas will be keeping his eyes on RBs, DEs, and inside LBs.

"My number one position battle is inside linebacker. You lose Foye, Deion is PUP'ed, when it comes to Mychal Walker and Troy Andersen, are you looking at potentially new inside linebackers that can be the foundation for your future," asks Fricke. "Running back, we have to decide how this is going to work. We have to find a No. 1 guy from the group of Damian Williams, Tyler Allgeier, and Qadree Ollison. With Calvin Ridley on the shelf, we gotta find at least one guy (besides Drake London) that's going to be good."

"The only one I consider a battle is the running back position. One of the issues last year is Mike Davis did not work out, not so much a battle, but an emergence," explains Hugh Douglas. "We need somebody that's going to be able to set the edge, who understands Dean Pees' concept on defense. The inside LB spots Deion Jones is the odd man out, we've gotten bigger in the front, that's what you want."

Download the Audacy App today and listen to 92.9 The Game on your phone or tablet!