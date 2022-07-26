Family fights off gun-firing robber in Greenwich Village, suspect sought
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A family fought off a robber who fired a gun at them in Greenwich Village this week, police said Tuesday as they released video of the suspect.
The attempted robbery happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday at Bleecker and Sullivan streets.
A 41-year-old man was with his family when a man came up and pulled a gun on him while demanding his valuables, police said.
The victim got into a physical altercation with the man and fought to grab his gun, according to police.
The victim’s family members joined in and were able to subdue the would-be robber.
During the struggle, the gunman fired one shot, police said.
No one was struck by the bullet, and no serious injuries were reported.
The thief fled empty-handed in a white BMW sedan with unknown plates.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
