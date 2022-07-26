Family fights off gun-firing robber in Greenwich Village, suspect sought

Police released images of a suspect after Sunday night's attempted robbery in Greenwich Village. Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A family fought off a robber who fired a gun at them in Greenwich Village this week, police said Tuesday as they released video of the suspect.

The attempted robbery happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday at Bleecker and Sullivan streets.

A 41-year-old man was with his family when a man came up and pulled a gun on him while demanding his valuables, police said.

The victim got into a physical altercation with the man and fought to grab his gun, according to police.

The victim’s family members joined in and were able to subdue the would-be robber.

During the struggle, the gunman fired one shot, police said.

No one was struck by the bullet, and no serious injuries were reported.

The thief fled empty-handed in a white BMW sedan with unknown plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.