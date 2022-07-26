The heat is coming. Gig Harbor cancels event, opens place for residents to stay cool

With temperatures set to exceed 90 degrees this week in Gig Harbor, the city is advising residents where they can cool down.

Chapel Hill Church, located at 7700 Skansie Ave. NW, is opening its lobby to the public as a cooling center this week due to the high temperatures.

According to their Facebook post, they will be open on the following dates and times:

Monday, July 25: 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26: 12:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27: 12:30-8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28: 12:30-8:30 p.m.

Visitors can access the lobby through door D.

Event canceled due to the heat

The city announced Monday that they will cancel this week’s Summer Sounds concert Tuesday night.

The Paperboys were set to preform this week. They’ve been rescheduled for Sept. 6, according to the city’s Facebook post.

Summer Sounds will return next week.