Dramatic moment boat 'explodes' in a fireball before drifting into other vessels and setting them alight in busy marina

A shocking video captured a huge fire tearing through boats in a busy marina - as they 'exploded several times' and two people were taken to hospital.

The footage, which appears to be taken from a bridge, shows two boats on fire in Hampstead Marina at Yalding in Kent with huge clouds of thick black billowing smoke.

The fire continues to engulf the boats as sirens can be heard in the distance.

The angle changes to show a group of people frantically watching the fire from the pier, as one man in a grey t-shirt makes a phone call and panicked voices can be heard.

The video ends with more people gathering to watch the dramatic blaze.

The fire on Sunday afternoon saw two people taken to hospital - one for burns and one for smoke inhalation, according to the fire brigade.

Video footage shows two boats on fire at Hampstead Marina at Yalding in Kent with huge clouds of thick black billowing smoke

The fire completely engulfs the boats as sirens can be heard in the distance

A witness said neighbours desperately tried to stop bush fires happening and threw buckets of water over the fire

The flaming boat drifted into other vessels, also setting them alight in the middle of the busy marina.

Onlookers shouted for help as banging noises - thought to be explosions - could be heard.

A witness said she feared a boat would crash into her house and the second part of the video shows the fire appearing to spread to a fence on the riverbank and threatening a property on the river's shore.

Some boats were left completely gutted and sank, while others remained half-torched in the River Medway.

Investigators have not confirmed what caused the fire, which took two-and-a-half hours to extinguish, as three fire engines and a bulk water carrier attended and neighbours used buckets of water.

The video changes angle to show a boat on fire by the river bank, as the fire seems to have spread to threaten a nearby property

Witnesses can be seen watching the fire, making phone calls and discussing what is going on in frantic voices

A witness who lives nearby said she saw the boat on fire from her bedroom window and phoned 999 after seeing it float downstream.

She saw clouds of smoke and people panicking. She said one boat exploded several times.

The witness said: 'I told the fire brigade it was about to set fire to another boat, but it missed and ended up coming towards our house, which was horrifically scary.

Some boats remained afloat but were wrecks after the fire was extinguished

A witness said: 'It was like a domino effect. It was quite terrifying.'

'My partner and I ran outside and hosed down our house and the surrounding area, to try to stop a bush fire from happening.'

'It was like a domino effect. The first boat exploded several times. It was quite terrifying.'

She went on to describe the 'phenomenal' team spirit of the neighbours. including an off-duty firefighter, who worked together to attempt to extinguish the fire.

One boat owner managed to save his boat just in time by moving it out of the way.

Some boats sunk below the surface after the fire gutted them

One boat drove into others and set them alight

Neighbours tried to put out the fire with buckets of water as three fire engines and a bulk water carrier attended