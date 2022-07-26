Brittney Griner's defense hopes for "lenient" sentence in drug trial

www.cbsnews.com
shawn white
4d ago
I can understand friends and family asking for leniency. Michael Fay's mom did it. But making it a racial/political issue is ridiculous. She broke the law!
Reply
38
Dewayne Cronos
4d ago
Hey all people that get drug charges should use the same defense im sorry your honor i didnt mean yo get caught with dope. I forgot i had it in the trunk.I was in a hurry because i was running late to make my drop.
Reply(1)
26
Lug1
4d ago
she should get prepared mentally that she's going to be there for quite a bit of time. wisdom comes from lessons learned. she won't do this again...
Reply
18
Comments / 58