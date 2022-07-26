Iowa Poll: How Republicans, Democrats view election issues like inflation, abortion

© Copyright 2022, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co.

Inflation is viewed as a critical issue by the most Iowans among a dozen issues tested leading up to November’s midterm election, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll has found.

Sixty percent of Iowans say the issue is critical to them personally, according to the survey. The next highest issues are abortion and gas prices, at 54%.

Education policies, gun policies and health care follow closely behind, at 53% each. Crime, election laws, climate change, child care, “school choice” and LGBTQ policies all rank below 50%.

For each of the dozen issues, respondents could choose whether the issue is “critical,” “important but not critical” or “not that important” to them personally — or volunteer a comment that they are not sure. Respondents were not limited on how many issues they could designate as critical.

The poll found perceptions of importance among most issues vary significantly based on political party. For example: 71% of Republicans deem inflation as critical, as well as 62% of independents — making it the top issue for both groups.

But among Democrats, only 40% say inflation is critical. The issue that's critical for the Democrats is abortion, at 70%, followed by gun policies and climate change, both at 69%, and health care at 67%. Democrats’ least important issues are “school choice” at 22% and gas prices at 32%.

Meanwhile, fewer than half of Republicans view any of the top Democratic issues as critical. Following inflation, the top issues for Republicans are gas prices at 69% and crime at 59%. Republicans are least likely to view climate change and LGBTQ policies as critical, with both receiving 11%.

And among independents, the top issues following inflation are health care at 57%, and abortion, gas prices and education policies at 55%. The issues rated critical by the fewest independents are are LGBTQ policies, at 25%, and “school choice,” at 31%.

Republicans, Democrats and independents hold the most agreement on the importance of education policy, which ranges from 52% to 55% among the three groups.

Selzer & Co. conducted the poll of 811 Iowa adults, which includes 597 likely voters, from July 10 to 13. Questions based on all Iowans have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, while those based on the sample of 597 likely voters have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Inflation is the top issue ahead of 2022

For poll respondent Rex Van Wert, a 74-year-old small business owner in Grundy Center, inflation and high gas prices go hand in hand and are both critical issues.

“If you think about it, if you didn’t get a 10% raise this year, you went backwards,” he said. “Our gasoline’s worse than that. Some of the food items are worse than that. I lived through the early ‘80s when banks were charging 20% for mortgage rates, so I hope we don’t ever get back there.”

Inflation in the U.S. jumped 9.1% year over year in June, hitting a 40-year-high. The surge was led by gasoline prices, which increased 11.2% from the prior month and 59.9% annually, and grocery prices that have risen 12.2% over the past 12 months. Economists attribute the rise to an imbalance of supply and demand. Families who were stuck at home and saved money early in the pandemic began spending it, but supply chain disruptions and worker shortages have resulted in fewer goods. And then came Russia's war in Ukraine. Grocery and gas prices have increased because the war has disrupted global supplies of oil, wheat, corn and other commodities, some economists say.

The cost of gasoline has begun to drop in recent weeks, falling below $4 in some parts of the state last week.

Van Wert said the rising gas prices are cutting into the bottom line of his business, which installs and measures utility meters, because travel costs have been double compared to what they were two years ago.

Poll respondent James Poole, a 30-year-old dump truck driver from Oelwein, said his savings have taken a hit as the cost of living has risen. Poole has seen his budget "go out the window" and is finding it harder to set money aside for savings.

"I make pretty decent money now, and in the last couple of years, I finally started to feel like I was getting ahead,” said Poole, an independent. “And now that all the prices of everything are going up, it seems like I'm just going backwards."

But poll respondent Nathan Bond, an independent and a 29-year-old environmental services worker from Des Moines, said inflation isn't a critical issue for him at the midterms because he believes it's largely out of politicians' control.

"I think it's not critical because there's nothing that any of those individuals could do about it," Bond said. "It's a global phenomenon. Unless they're about to take all of the hoarded wealth, then there's nothing that they could do about inflation."

Abortion is a critical issue for Democrats, also high for independents

At 70%, abortion tops the list as critical for the most Democrats leading up to the 2022 election. The issue ties for the third-highest issue among independents, at 55%.

The new poll comes just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision that overturned several federal abortion protections, clearing the way for state lawmakers to pass and enforce more restrictions on abortion. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican who’s up for reelection this year, is now seeking to lift a court-ordered block on a 2018 Iowa law that would ban many abortions as early as six weeks.

Poll respondent Janice Martins, a 52-year-old farmer from Fairbank who’s a Democratic-leaning independent, said abortion is a critical issue that’s near the top for her as she considers candidates in both state and federal races. She said she sees it as a health care issue.

“Women have had those rights for many decades, and it’s just ridiculous to go backwards,” she said. “I think it’s actually just the beginning of what the new Supreme Court wants to do to rights, and so it’s very, very concerning.

Meanwhile, only 45% of Republicans view abortion as critical. Van Wert, the Republican, said he views abortion as less critical because he sees it as a personal issue.

“As far as how I’m going to vote, it’s not going to have much impact on that,” he said.

Among political groups, Democrats are also the most likely to see LGBTQ issues as critical, at 39%.

Poll respondent Kara Worthington, a 50-year-old transgender woman from Cedar Rapids, said she sees the issue as critical and worries that the right to same-sex marriage could be at risk.

"I have many friends who are married who are worried about … their marriages being wiped away, or the fact that a lot of my friends have kids together and they would have no rights to their children or the medical decisions if their partner gets sick," said Worthington, a television news producer who is a political independent. Worthington has two daughters of her own.

Among likely voters, similar issues deemed critical

The poll found that the Iowans who are likely to vote in the 2022 midterms generally have similar opinions on what issues are critical when compared with adults in the state as a whole.

Among likely voters, inflation is the issue most often deemed critical, at 60%, followed by education policies at 58% and gun policies and abortion at 57%. Gas prices, election laws and health care are deemed critical by 54%, and crime is critical to 50%.

Republican likely voters, again, are most likely to say inflation (76%), gas prices (72%) and crime (66%) are critical, while Democrats see abortion (73%), gun policies (71%) and climate change (71%) as critical.

Among independent likely voters, education policies take the lead, at 63%, followed by inflation at 62% and abortion and health care at 58% each.

About the poll

The Iowa Poll, conducted July 10-13, 2022, for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom by Selzer & Co. of Des Moines, is based on telephone interviews with 811 Iowans ages 18 or older. Interviewers with Quantel Research contacted households with randomly selected landline and cellphone numbers supplied by Dynata. Interviews were administered in English. Responses were adjusted by age, sex and congressional district to reflect the general population based on recent American Community Survey estimates.

Questions based on the sample of 811 Iowa adults have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. Questions based on the subsample of 597 likely voters in the 2022 general election have a maximum margin of error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points. This means that if this survey were repeated using the same questions and the same methodology, 19 times out of 20, the findings would not vary from the true population value by more than plus or minus 3.4 percentage points or 4.0 percentage points, respectively. Results based on smaller samples of respondents — such as by gender or age — have a larger margin of error.

Republishing the copyright Iowa Poll without credit to the Register and Mediacom is prohibited.

Iowa Poll Methodology

The Des Moines Register's Samantha Hernandez and USA Today contributed to this report.

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at irichardson@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8254, or on Twitter at @DMRIanR.