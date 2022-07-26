Members of the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Advisory Board received good news at their meeting last week.

COA executive director Pam Riley announced the agency has been approved for about $230,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Older Americans Act.

Riley said big equipment purchases include a Meals on Wheels truck, a freezer, software and a vehicle. COA has two months to spend the $230,000, Riley said.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said board chairperson Deb Davis. “We’re getting these items that we probably wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise for quite some time. It’s going to be nice.”

Also at last week’s meeting, the board learned COA is short $5,000 to complete a pickleball/shuffleboard court in Three Rivers. Riley said COA already has had some donations towards the project, but continues to seek funding.

The board also welcomed new members Lorraine Bolley and Phil Kline. Riley said there were seven applicants for the positions. She thanked Ed Stemen for his years of service on the board.

Also announced at the meeting was a new partnership between COA and St. Joseph County Habitat for Humanity. Riley said the idea came from Habitat director Nick Metzger. Through the partnership, COA will be able to use volunteers from Habitat to complete chores and home repairs for clients. Habitat has software to be able to post the needs of clients, Riley said. Volunteers can then accept those jobs, based on background checks.

It was also announced the Kinship Care Program will no longer be funded through Area Agency on Aging grants. COA will not renew its contract with Community Mental Health for the program, however services still will be provided by COA for older adults raising grandchildren.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: COA to get funds from Older Americans Act