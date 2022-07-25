Homeless people wait as Los Angeles lets thousands of federal housing vouchers go unused

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Nevada man was arrested after police said he committed two brazen home invasion robberies, then stole an Amazon delivery truck and crashed into multiple cars as he led authorities on a chase throughout a Southern California city. The pursuit began Monday around 5 p.m. when officers responded to reports of two robberies at a mobile home park in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, police said. The robbery suspect carjacked an Amazon vehicle and fled the mobile home park, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. Police were able to use GPS tracking to locate the stolen truck. The suspect led officers on a chase through Riverside, driving over a median and crashing into parked and occupied cars before driving onto State Route 60, the statement said.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO