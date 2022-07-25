ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless people wait as Los Angeles lets thousands of federal housing vouchers go unused

By Connor Sheets
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYolanda Robins’ dream was finally coming true. After three decades living on skid row, punctuated by brief stays in hotel rooms and shelters, she was approved in January to move into an apartment where she could begin to rebuild her life with help from a federal housing subsidy...

AOL Corp

Police: Man dead after fight over ref decision at adult soccer game

A 29-year-old man is dead from injures sustained during an on-field fight over a referee's call at an adult soccer game, according to Oxnard, California police. Per OPD, Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme, California, died on Monday, 15 days after sustaining injuries in the July 10 game. His cause of death was pending an autopsy.
OXNARD, CA
The Associated Press

Robbery suspect arrested after wild chase in stolen van

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Nevada man was arrested after police said he committed two brazen home invasion robberies, then stole an Amazon delivery truck and crashed into multiple cars as he led authorities on a chase throughout a Southern California city. The pursuit began Monday around 5 p.m. when officers responded to reports of two robberies at a mobile home park in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, police said. The robbery suspect carjacked an Amazon vehicle and fled the mobile home park, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. Police were able to use GPS tracking to locate the stolen truck. The suspect led officers on a chase through Riverside, driving over a median and crashing into parked and occupied cars before driving onto State Route 60, the statement said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Traffic stop nets two arrests

If you’re going to be driving along with both illegal drugs and a loaded firearm in your car, you’d better drive as carefully as you can. A Westminster Police Department officer patrolling in the area of Goldenwest Street and Trask Avenue around midnight on Tuesday pulled over an automobile for vehicle code violations.
WESTMINSTER, CA

