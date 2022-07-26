ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Remote control: At-home work wave creates new dynamics

By Mike Sunnucks Enterprise editor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jb5T_0gtA0Xua00

Jeanine Jerkovic said employers have always chased skilled workers and labor pools. It’s just now in the pandemic-impacted world, those pursuits are taking businesses away from expensive downtowns and congested urban centers.

The work-from-home wave that boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic’s social distancing and shutdown orders continues to impact workplaces across the country. Some employers are making efforts to reverse the tide.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy