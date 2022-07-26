Remote control: At-home work wave creates new dynamics
Jeanine Jerkovic said employers have always chased skilled workers and labor pools. It’s just now in the pandemic-impacted world, those pursuits are taking businesses away from expensive downtowns and congested urban centers.
The work-from-home wave that boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic’s social distancing and shutdown orders continues to impact workplaces across the country. Some employers are making efforts to reverse the tide.
