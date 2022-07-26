Crown Point foundation awards more than $124K in grants

The latest round of grants from the Crown Point Community Foundation will benefit an array of Lake County programs from reducing domestic violence to helping provide meals to those in need.

The foundation awarded $124,709 in grants, which will support 20 requests.

Community grants are made possible by donors who create unrestricted funds to support South Lake County causes. June grant cycle recipients include:

Cedar Lake Fire Dept/Town of Cedar Lake – match up to $10,000; update old Firefighting hose and nozzles.

Chasing Dreams – $4,668; help fund the Dream Summer Camp program.

Crown Point Bulldogs Touchdown Club, match up to $2,400; purchase 80 Guardian football helmet pads to reduce risk of concussion and head trauma in the student athletes.

Crown Point Lacrosse Club – match up to $3,333; assist in field rental costs in order to keep family costs low so all kids have the opportunity to participate.

Crown Point Swim Club – $2,000; Help fund the purchase of paddles and buoys to improve swimmers strength, efficiency, and skills and utilize them for the different levels of our program.

Dunes Learning Center – $2,500; outdoor research and career exploration for Crown Point High School Environmental Science students.

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana – $5,000; agency training and small-appliance purchase for distribution and special programming.

Haven House Inc. – $8,300; healthy relationship program to reduce domestic violence.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry – $5,000; pay for the processing of approximately 3,500 pounds of donated large game and livestock within Lake County, providing 14,000 more meals for hunger relief.

Lakeshore Public Media – match up to $5,000; support the replacement of outdated studio equipment.

MAAC Foundation – $7,600; to fund a Breecher door within the new Residential Tactical Training Village for First Responders.

Meals on Wheels of NWI – $15,000; deliver nutritional meals to those in need with support of community volunteers.

Open Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center – $11,200; funding to ensure a safe environment for program participants and horses and to ensure availability of a quality horse for program use.

Pack Away Hunger – $7,500; purchase meal ingredients in an effort to pack 100,000 meals for food insecure residents of Lake County and engage at least 250 community volunteers.

Paladin Inc. – $3,000; help fund programs developed for the individuals participating in the day programs.

Phil’s Friends – $2,500; funding for blankets for care packages, provided to cancer patients.

REAL Services Inc. – $2,000; provide caregiver resources in Crown Point through our Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services programs.

The Safe House Inc. – $2,000; provide a safe environment, programs, and support for the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of homeless men.

Tri Town Safety Village – $15,780; funding for Crown Point students to attend the Tri Town Safety Village.

Young Life NWI – $10,000; improve the social, emotional and spiritual health of middle and high school teens in Lake County.

The Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants from the unrestricted community funds held in the CPCF Unrestricted Fund three times a year.

The three application cycles close on Feb. 1, June 1 and Sept. 1. Only one grant application per organization or agency will be eligible within a 12-month period.

The CPCF Grant Committee reviews all applications. The foundation is accepting grant applications online. For more information about the CPCF, please visit the Crown Point Community Foundation’s website.