Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Still ‘Focused’ on Their Pregnancy Journey After Health Scare

Not giving up! Following Travis Barker‘s recent health scare, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the musician is still looking forward to starting a family with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

“Their pregnancy story is going to unfold more on the next season of The Kardashians,” the insider shared with Us on Monday, July 25. “They both want another child and want to expand their family, but most importantly they really want a child together.”

According to the source, the couple’s pregnancy journey is something fans will see them “very much focus on” when the Hulu series returns in September. The insider also noted that their attempts to expand their family continues to be “a struggle” for them.

After getting engaged during season 1 of The Kardashians in May, the TV personality, 43, and Barker, 46, chose to discuss their fertility journey on screen. Kardashian is already a mom to son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope and son Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The drummer, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do,” the reality star explained about exploring IVF during an episode of the show. “It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

The Poosh founder also gushed about getting to go through the major moment with Barker by her side. “I am super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I can do this on my own,” she said in a confessional. “I just feel like this is something we have to do together. Making a baby together means we have to be on the same page.”

Barker, who married Kardashian in May, went through a health scare when he was hospitalized with pancreatitis in June. Us confirmed at the time that the Blink-182 band member was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance.

At the time, the Meet the Barkers alum reflected on the “excruciating pain” that developed after a routine endoscopy with his wife.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kardashian also detailed the “scary and emotional week” for the family. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” she shared in her own Instagram statement. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

