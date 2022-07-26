Orlando City Lions hosts New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on Wednesday

Orlando City v. New York Red Bulls Orlando City v. New York Red Bulls

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday evening, Orlando City will be one win away from hosting the U.S. Open Cup finals when they take on New York Red Bulls at Exploria Stadium.

The Lions come off a busy week after hosting a friendly with English Premier team Arsenal at Exploria Stadium last Wednesday, as part of the Florida Cup, and losing to the Philidelphia Union 1-0 on Saturday.

OCSS last played the Red Bulls in a regular season game in April, where the Lions lost 3-0.

But this is the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, where anything can happen.

This year we have seen multiple “cupsets,” from Union Omaha of USL League One taking down MLS’ Minnesota United, to Sacramento Republic FC of the USL Championship league beating the LA Galaxy.

And the Lions have made some significant moves since they faced Nashville SC in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals in June. That game ended in a shootout, with OCSC taking the win 6-5 on penalties.

The team has picked up, Ivan Angulo, a Colombian winger. Angulo arrives on loan from Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras of Brazil’s Série A.

They also added United States Men’s National Team forward Niko Gioacchini from SM Caen in France. Gioacchini has eight caps for the USMNT.

So while beating the Red Bulls may not be a “cupset,” it would be the closest the Lions had come to a trophy since the 2021 “MLS is Back Tournament,” when they lost to the Portland Timbers 2-1.

The other semifinal game will include Sacramento Republic FC hosting MLS side Sporting Kansas City.

With a win, the Lions would guarantee a home game in the finals in September.

