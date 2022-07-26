ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackie Robinson Museum ribbon cutting today

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Ribbon cutting for Jackie Robinson Museum 00:45

NEW YORK -- A special celebration was held Tuesday marking the grand opening for the Jackie Robinson Museum in Lower Manhattan.

Robinson's widow, Rachel, who turned 100 last year, cut the ribbon at the ceremonial opening.

Mayor Eric Adams, Spike Lee, Billie Jean King and others attended.

The new museum on Varick Street is not only about baseball but also about the Civil Rights movement and a place to discuss issues of social justice.

"The idea was that the museum would bring people together, forge bonds and continue the work of changing the social landscape of our country for the better," Jackie Robinson Foundation President and CEO Della Britton said at the event.

"We are greater because of Number 42 and because he had an amazing wife," said Adams.

The museum will open to the public on Labor Day.

