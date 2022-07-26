Azteca’s Mexican Cuisine in Lafayette Has Permanently Closed

Jude Walker

Sadly, another Lafayette business has closed its doors.

The owners of Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, located at 3535 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Ambassador Row Shopping Center, have announced they have permanently shut down operations.

Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook

It appears that the long-time Hub City eatery has been closed for a few days, making patrons wonder about the restaurant's future. A Facebook post cleared up speculation that the business would be closing for good.

While many folks rib Lafayette and the seemingly superfluous amount of Mexican restaurants, personally, I have never had a bad meal at Azteca's.

Apparently, I won't be the only one who will be sad to see this place go.

Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook

Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook

It was a good run Azteca's. You guys will definitely be missed.

And I will miss this kind of goodness.

Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook

Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook

Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook

5 Favorite Hibachi Restaurants in Acadiana

We asked and you answered. Here are your top five favorite Hibachi restaurants in the Acadiana area.