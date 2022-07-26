ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Azteca’s Mexican Cuisine in Lafayette Has Permanently Closed

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100CWZ_0gt9wPKH00
Jude Walker

Sadly, another Lafayette business has closed its doors.

The owners of Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, located at 3535 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in the Ambassador Row Shopping Center, have announced they have permanently shut down operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvXaA_0gt9wPKH00
Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook

It appears that the long-time Hub City eatery has been closed for a few days, making patrons wonder about the restaurant's future. A Facebook post cleared up speculation that the business would be closing for good.

While many folks rib Lafayette and the seemingly superfluous amount of Mexican restaurants, personally, I have never had a bad meal at Azteca's.

Apparently, I won't be the only one who will be sad to see this place go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKAr6_0gt9wPKH00
Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3am894_0gt9wPKH00
Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook

It was a good run Azteca's. You guys will definitely be missed.

And I will miss this kind of goodness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngb7h_0gt9wPKH00
Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoWOT_0gt9wPKH00
Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11314H_0gt9wPKH00
Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, Facebook

ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

 https://999ktdy.com

