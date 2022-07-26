ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GM just secured enough cathode material for 5 million electric vehicles

By Andrew J. Hawkins
The Verge
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.theverge.com

Comments / 31

Tim Ramsey
4d ago

Disposing of that stuff is ten times worse than nuclear waste, yet the leftist greenies seem unconcerned. EV money lining their pockets.

Reply(2)
21
Brian Donofrio
4d ago

The problem is they are catering to two industries at the same time. Building up the lie that is electric, and buying as much foreign oil as possible. Eventually, it will all crash and burn.

Reply(1)
8
Brian Donofrio
4d ago

I would be concentrating on hydrogen, not electric. There is absolutely nothing green about electric cars. They would need to overhaul the entire U.S. power grid for that big an increase in electric car usage.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Lg Chem#Cam#Ev#Ncm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla

Comments / 0

Community Policy