GM just secured enough cathode material for 5 million electric vehicles

Tim Ramsey
4d ago
Disposing of that stuff is ten times worse than nuclear waste, yet the leftist greenies seem unconcerned. EV money lining their pockets.
Reply(2)
21
Brian Donofrio
4d ago
The problem is they are catering to two industries at the same time. Building up the lie that is electric, and buying as much foreign oil as possible. Eventually, it will all crash and burn.
Reply(1)
8
Brian Donofrio
4d ago
I would be concentrating on hydrogen, not electric. There is absolutely nothing green about electric cars. They would need to overhaul the entire U.S. power grid for that big an increase in electric car usage.
Reply
7
