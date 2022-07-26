ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Trump returns to Washington as Jan. 6 hearings wrap up

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

NBC News

422K+
Followers
51K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy