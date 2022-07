Tri-City Herald death notices July 25, 2022

Yoshiko Griffith

Yoshiko Griffith, 93, of Kennewick, died July 3 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kagoshima, Japan, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 68 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharron A. Dixon

Sharron Ann Dixon, 86, of Kennewick, died July 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wilburton, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 35 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Walter D. Hawkins

Walter D. Hawkins, 84, of Kennewick, died July 22 in Kennewick.

He was born in Clearfield, Penn., and lived in Washington since 2004.

He was a retired manager in Colorado Springs.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Z. Deffenbaugh

Robert Zwanzig Deffenbaugh, 92, of Hermiston, Ore., died July 21 in Hermiston.

He was born in Medford, Ore., and was a longtime resident of the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla.

He was a retired CPA.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.