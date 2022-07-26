ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group with 31 million holiday albums sold bringing Christmas show to Tri-Cities

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272AAR_0gt9wDyn00

The Christmas season will be a little more festive in the Tri-Cities this December with Mannheim Steamroller coming to Kennewick.

The Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 15 at the Toyota Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday July 29 with prices starting at $23.

Mannheim Steamroller creator Chip Davis is largely credited with establishing the new age music category.

Mannheim Steamroller is known for its “Fresh Aire” series of albums and the Christmas music with an instrumental rock sound it started recording 35 years ago.

The Kennewick, Wash., show will feature classic Christmas hits from Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects, according to an announcement of the shows. Davis has sold 31.5 million Christmas albums.

Tickets can be purchased at yourtoyotacenter.com or ticketmaster.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkWu1_0gt9wDyn00
The Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show is coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Courtesy Mannheim Steamroller

