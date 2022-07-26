BmoreArt’s Picks: July 26 – August 1

This Week: Hosey Corona at the Conrad Hotel, the Evergreen Museum hosts the African Diaspora Alliance, Megan Koeppel, James Williams II, and Maren Henson at the 2022 Sondheim Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony at the Walters, Quincy Goldsmith hosts Plant & Sip at Stem & Vine, Station North Arts Walk, Baltimore Met Gala at the BMA Sculpture Garden, and Fluid Movement’s Yacht Rocket — PLUS Free Fall Baltimore Grant Opportunity and more featured opportunities.

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

ongoing through September 30

@ Conrad Hotel | Washington DC

In Bloom is a site-specific installation by artist Hoesy Corona, curated by Latela Curatorial for the Conrad Washington DC. This installation inaugurates the hotel’s lobby exhibition series in partnership with Latela Curatorial. This diverse program of quarterly installations has been established to center and support artists of our own community.

Corona creates work across a variety of media spanning installation, performance, and video. His process involves creating ritual objects within folkloric narratives that compassionately center issues of climate change and social othering.

In Bloom highlights Corona’s interest in creating mythological characters and features recurring suspects in Corona’s body of work: Plant People and Mother Scapegoat.

Plant People are charming environmental stewards that reference both ceremonial totems and the modern archetype of the influencer. You might consider them as plants in human drag, or ambassadors from the world of nature asking for attention and protection.

Mother Scapegoat is an earth deity that welcomes individuals to meditate with her to access deeper compassion. Mother Scapegoat is a part of a larger series of variations that personify social and environmental safety, connection, acceptance, and sanctuary.

Tuesday, July 26 • 6-8pm

@ Evergreen Museum + Library

What’s your vision of Black liberation?

Join us in collaboration with the African Diaspora Alliance for a celebration of Black liberation! Featuring theatrical performance “200 Years of Returns”- a dramatic, musical, and dance performance which focuses on the manumission, repatriation, and freedom dreams of Black people living in the DMV and those who received them in the land now called Liberia, we will also have special guest African diaspora artists! Held on Liberian Independence Day, July 26th, this performance draws out the tensions embedded in the bicentennial of the (re)settlement of Black people from the US in West Africa. What does it mean to return to the place of your ancestors? How do we understand the making of the African diaspora? How can artists challenge the myths of the shared history between the US and Liberia? What are some of the freedom dreams of African and African diaspora performing artists? Enjoy performances by actors from B4 Youth Theatre Liberia in collaboration with several Black museum theater actor interpreters from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and Baltimore-based dancers in this historical and anthropological account of the circles, cycles, interactions and encounters of Black people on both sides of the Atlantic in the early 19th century.

Join us!

DIRECTIONS: Bloomberg Hall can be found off of San Martin Drive, just past the Space Telescope Science Institute, with the Muller Deck being the nearest parking garage. San Martin parking garage or the Hopkins Club lot are also decent options.

Thursday, July 28 • 6-8pm

@ The Walters Art Museum

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) announces the finalists’ exhibition for for the 17th annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize, presented by M&T Bank with the generous support of the Maryland State Arts Council. The work of Maren Henson, Megan Koeppel, and James Williams II will be on view at the Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles Street, from July 21–September 18, 2022.

The panel of jurors — Catherine Morris, Jean Shin, and Kambui Olujimi — will conduct a final interview with each artist in their exhibition space before determining the $30,000 prize winner. The winner of the 2022 Sondheim Art Prize will be announced at the awards ceremony and opening reception on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Please join us from 6:00–8:00 p.m. to celebrate these brilliant Baltimore artists and find out the winner of the 2022 Sondheim Art Prize.

To RSVP, go to: https://thewalters.org/event/sondheim-awards-2022/

Meet The Finalists

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Megan Koeppel is a fiber artist currently living in Baltimore. She earned her BFA from MICA in 2018, where she studied fine art and curatorial practices. Recently, her work has been exhibited locally as well as in her home state, in spaces such as Var Gallery (Milwaukee), The Museum of Quilts and Fiber Arts (Cedarburg, Wisconsin), Material Gallery + Studio (Milwaukee), VisArts (Rockville, Maryland), Monochrome Art Fair (Washington, DC), and at Creative Alliance (Baltimore). Koeppel currently works as the Exhibition Programming Coordinator at VisArts in Rockville.

As the concealed artifacts behind historical conspiracies become public information, Maren Henson reexamines the role of conspiracy and how it has shaped American culture. Her videos, drawings, and sound installations examine how cultural narratives are manipulated and controlled. She received her MFA degree in the Mount Royal School of Art at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) in 2017. She has exhibited work in New York, Boston, LA, Puerto Rico, Maryland, and Texas. Henson currently resides in Baltimore.

James Williams II is a curator and interdisciplinary artist whose work centers on topics of social and cultural identity in the United States. His most recent project was curating the show, “Future Planets,” at Longwood Center for the Visual Arts — an exhibition featuring the creativity of young artists ages 3–15 years alongside their creative and established parents. Williams is the recipient of the MFA Joan Mitchell Foundation award, the Bromo Seltzer Fellowship, and served as artist-in-residence at School 33 in Baltimore. Williams, originally from Upstate New York, received his master’s degree from the Mount Royal School of Art program at MICA, where he currently teaches.

Thursday, July 28 • 6-8pm

@ Stem and Vine

An array of plants will be on display and available to take home with easy-to-follow care instructions. Stem & Vine Owner Quincy Goldsmith will be onsite to educate floral fanatics and encourage connection among Baltimore’s local community of house plant lovers.

Join us in the Garden Room on July 28th at 6 pm until 8 pm. Cash bar will be available. Tickets are only $25 and includes a house plant, care instructions and information on the plant’s cultural relevance.

Friday, July 29 • 5-8pm

@ Station North Arts District

Station North Arts District Art Walk: Spotlight on Charles North

Multiple locations

Fri. July 29th, join us for an evening of simultaneous exhibits, performances, and special events spotlighting the Charles North neighborhood. Pick up a map at the Ynot Lot and create your own self-guided tour of the Station North Arts District with a special spotlight on the Charles North neighborhood. The event is free, we just ask that you register for a ticket so we can track attendance, and share email updates and specials.This year marks twenty years of Station North, and we’re celebrating all summer long on the final Friday of each month.

Venues:

* Artist & Craftsman Supply

* Arts for Learning Maryland

* Baltimore Jewelry Center

* Currency Studio

* Galerie Myrtis

*Hancock Solar Gallery

* Hooper House Gallery

* Motor House

* Schuler School of Fine Art

* Station North Books

* Stillpointe Theatre

* Tightfisted Fashion

* True Vine Record Shop

* Waller Gallery

* Ynot Lot

Restaurants & Bars:

* Alma Cocina Latina

* Guilford Hall Brewery

* Joe Squared

* No Land Beyond

* Tapas Teatro

Ticketed / Later Events:

* Joe Squared Downsquares

* Metro Gallery

* North Ave. Market

All events are 5-8 PM unless otherwise notedStation North Arts District is a proud program of the Central Baltimore Partnership.

Special thanks to the Johns Hopkins University, the Station North Task Force, and all of our partners for making 2022 Art Walks possible.

Reserve your spot on Eventbrite and check out the full program for July 29th, featuring 20+ venues. Mark your calendars for our upcoming Art Walks:

Fri, Aug 26th: Spotlight on Greenmount West

Fri, Sept 30th: District-Wide

Saturday, July 30 • 5pm

@BMA Sculpture Garden

2022 Annual fundraiser for Joy Baltimore to support services and programs for vulnerable children focused on safety, support, and stability while we strive to put an end to youth homelessness in Baltimore City.

Red Carpet Arrival 5p-6p

Event guests will be greeted by fans and a gathering of media and paparazzi Event guests will walk the historic Baltimore Museum of Art red carpeted staircase and entrance.

The Intersection of Arts 6p-7p

The “JOY HOUR” consisting of purposeful networking Local artist featured displays and exhibits High end hors d’ oeuvres Samples of champagne and featured spirits Step and repeat photo opportunities

Intersection of Fashion 7:15p-7:45p

Expressing this year’s theme- ”Your Vibe Your Choice” Innovative fashion show featuring national, regional, and local designers, models, and celebrities.

Intermission 7:45p-8:30p

Sampling and Tasting of Baltimore’s finest caterers and restaurants. Curated bar featuring favorite spirits and specialty cocktails. Music designed by nationally acclaimed celebrity DJ- Darrin Ebron.

Purchase tickets here.

Fluid Movement presents “YACHT ROCKET!

Saturday, July 31 + Sunday, August 1 • 5pm + 7pm | Ongoing through August 7

@ Riverside Park Pool (other dates at Patterson Park Pool)

Fluid Movement presents “YACHT ROCKET! A Synchronized Swimming Space Spectacular,” at Riverside Park Pool and Patterson Park Pool in July and August 2022! Captain Neil Tennille’s beloved but aging Yacht Rocket, held together with Hubba Bubba and macramé, can barely stay afloat. But what is a captain without a yacht to rocket? Join seventy-odd (very odd) synchronized swimmers, a few stowaways, gas giants, and a certain special space telescope on this journey of self-discovery and groovy, groovy tunes.

< Calls for Entry >

Single Carrot Theatre is actively seeking Baltimore’s trash to help build this exciting and dynamic performance! Donate your trash and see it come to life in Kiss Me, Mr. Musk! Please visit singlecarrot.com/musk for more details!

deadline August 1

posted by James Renwick Alliance for Craft

The Chrysalis Award was created by the James Renwick Alliance for Craft to promote and inspire US-based emerging craft artists. “Emerging” is defined as someone early in their professional artistic career, with no regard to age, who has not had a solo museum exhibition or exclusive representation by a commercial gallery. The ideal candidate demonstrates excellence in their work and a commitment to developing in unique and dynamic ways.

Our 2022 award will focus on emerging artists working in WOOD. Different mediums will be represented each year.

​

The awardee will receive a $5,000 unrestricted award, a one-year membership to JRACraft, the opportunity to give a formal presentation about their work at a JRACraft event, and a trip to Washington, DC to meet with other artists, collectors, and JRA members. The 2022 Chrysalis Award is generously made possible by JRA members Brenda Erickson and Barbara Wolanin.

Because of health concerns, the 2022 events may be conducted virtually.

deadline August 7

posted by BOPA

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA) is proud to present the 2022 Free Fall Baltimore grant opportunity – a citywide celebration that offers hundreds of free arts & cultural events at participating venues throughout Baltimore City. Held in conjunction with National Arts and Humanities Month, local venues, artists, and organizations showcase the importance of the arts with free concerts, dance and theater performances, festivals, lectures, workshops, art exhibitions, and special events. This program is made possible by the generous funding support of The Maryland State Arts Council.

Each year BOPA provides grants to Baltimore City- based organizations and local venues/event spaces, with operating budgets under $300,000 to produce free cultural event in Baltimore City during the month of October. Grants will range from $250 – $1,000. We also provide an opportunity for organizations with operating budgets over $300,000 to participate in Free Fall Baltimore by promoting their events and incorporating them into the Free Fall calendar. Individual artists/creatives are allowed to apply for this grant if their event is also free and open to the public and located in a public space or Baltimore City based venue.

The Baltimore City Arts Council will host a virtual info session for Free Fall Baltimore applicants on Wednesday, July 12 at 3:00 p.m. Click the button to register and get the Zoom link.

deadline August 7

sponsored by LOOSEN ART

What is progress? On what ethical and moral basis does man undertake the evolutionary path that determines his being in the world, his relationship with the environment and with his fellow men? On what foundations and through what purposes does man undertake his scientific research? What are the outcomes and testimonies that have contributed to a qualitative improvement in human life? What are the outcomes and testimonies of the errors committed, and that man continues to commit? Although in a continuous re-evaluation and alteration of behavioral orientation, and in response to his own needs and necessities, man creates that linear evolutionary path that leaves traces of himself and from which it is possible to detect the most intrinsic nature of him.

This call asks these and further questions. These are open questions to which authors engaged in the various digital media respond by addressing the issue in various humanistic and scientific areas.

deadline August 10

posted by Visual Arts Center of Richmond

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Studio Access Residency is designed to support emerging and established visual artists as they develop new ideas and to foster artistic exploration by providing free access to VisArts’ 17 communal studio spaces.

The aim of the Studio Access Residency supports artists by:

Studio Access Residencies last for six months and provide free access to one or all of VisArts’ communal studios during our regular building hours. We offer two, six-month Studio Access Residencies each year (Spring + Summer/Fall + Winter). VisArts has 17 professional art studios dedicated to clay, digital, drawing, painting, fiber, flameworking, glass, letterpress, metals, photography, printmaking and wood. We encourage residents to take advantage of all of our studios to work across different media, or they can choose to focus on one studio to hone their skills.

We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallouts have affected artists in unique ways. Many have lost the ability to rent their own studio or have lost touch with a larger artistic community. We hope this residency provides individuals with the ability to access the equipment and space they need, as well as the opportunity to connect with like-minded makers.

deadline August 11

posted by Open Works

The Baltimore Sewn Trades Training Program is a collaborative project of Open Works, SewLab USA, the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center, and Made in Baltimore. It is a job training program for those interested in obtaining a job in sewing manufacturing.

The training covers 200 hours of instruction in 45 technical and 4 soft skills related to the cut-and-sew industry. Graduates will be able to service and operate the following machines: lockstitch, serger, cover stitch, and binder. Graduates will also be able to handle technical, stretch, knit, and woven fabrics. A coalition of 38 local employers has committed to hiring qualified graduates. No previous sewing experience is necessary, but an interest in the sewn trades as a career path is a must.

Students must commit to the program 20 hours a week for 12 weeks. A stipend of $1,200 is available to qualifying students. Training will take place at Open Works, 1400 Greenmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD and will begin in late March. Program is free to participants. Students must be Baltimore City residents ages 18+, with strong preference given to un- or under-employed individuals.

Participants must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination in order to enroll. ***Please note that this is a competitive program with only 8 spots available and applying does not guarantee enrollment.***

Timeline & Program Details:

Applications Open: July 11-August 12 Interviews: August 15-18

Program: September 6-December 23, M-F, 8AM-12PM