Missouri’s tax-free weekend is coming up. Here’s what to know for back-to-school shopping
It’s that time of year again when the school year creeps closer even as the summer rages on.
To help families get ready for a return to the classroom without breaking the bank, the state of Missouri is once again suspending state and local sales taxes on back-to-school items for a weekend.
Missouri’s tax-free weekend this year will be Aug. 5 to 7. Anyone can shop without paying state and local sales taxes on included items during this time, even if you’re not shopping specifically for the purpose of going back to school.
The Missouri state legislature made the holiday a part of state law.
Kansas does not have a tax-free weekend, but Kansans can shop in Missouri to participate in the holiday.
Here’s what to know when planning your shopping.
WHICH STORES PARTICIPATE IN TAX-FREE WEEKEND?
Any store in Kansas City with eligible items will be part of Missouri’s tax-free weekend, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Stores in certain cities and counties throughout the state opted out and will still charge their local taxes during the holiday, and certain business districts will still keep their district taxes for the weekend, but state sales taxes will be suspended throughout all of Missouri from Friday to Sunday.
ARE THERE LIMITS TO HOW MUCH ITEMS CAN COST TO BE TAX-FREE?
Yes, some items have price caps to qualify for tax-exemption.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue:
- A piece of clothing needs to be less than or equal to $100.
- School supplies can’t exceed $50 per purchase.
- Graphing calculators need to be less than or equal to $150.
- Computer software has to be less than or equal to $350.
- Computers and laptops need to be less than or equal to $1,500.
For example, a pair of shoes that cost $90 is tax-free, but a jacket that costs $110 is not and will be taxed.
WHAT ARE ALL OF THE QUALIFYING TAX-FREE ITEMS?
Purchases of back-to-school items like clothes, personal computers and school supplies are tax-exempt for the weekend.
These clothing items will be tax-free:
- Belts
- Cloth and other materials for making uniforms and other clothing
- Coats
- Diapers, both cloth and disposable
- Dresses
- Gloves
- Hats
- House coats and slippers
- Jackets
- Leggings
- Pants
- Shirts
- Shorts
- Shoelaces
- Shoes or boots
- Socks
- Tights
- Undergarments
Computer items that will have taxes suspended include:
- Compact disk drives
- Daughterboards
- Digitizers
- Disk drives
- Desktop and laptop computers
- Display monitors
- Keyboards
- Memory modules
- Microphones
- Modems
- Motherboards
- Mouse
- Multimedia speakers
- Printers that must be connected to a computer
- Random access memory
- Scanners
- Single-user hardware
- Single-user operating systems
- Soundcards
- Storage drives
- Tablet computers or iPads
- Tower computer systems
- Video cards
You will not have to pay sales taxes on these school supplies:
- Art supplies
- Art razor knives and replacement blades
- Backpacks
- Binder clips
- Blank computer disks
- Book bags
- Card stock
- Chalk
- Crayons
- Dry-erase markers
- File folders
- Graphing calculator
- Globes
- Glue
- Handheld calculators
- Hole punches
- Index divider tabs
- Index dividers
- Inkjet refills
- Journals
- Lunch boxes
- Magnetic note pads
- Maps
- Mini pocket packs with paper
- Musical instruments
- Note cards
- Notebooks
- Padlocks
- Paper
- Poster mounting putty
- Push pins
- Rubber bands
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Staplers
- Staples
- Stencils
- Tape
- Textbooks
- Thumbtacks
- USB flash drives
- Writing instruments
- Writing tablets
ARE THERE ITEMS THAT DON’T QUALIFY?
While these items may be used in school, these are not included in the tax-free weekend:
- Adding machine tape
- Batteries
- Belt buckles
- Blackboards
- Briefcases
- Bulletin boards
- CD players
- Copiers
- Desktop telephones
- Digital cameras
- Envelopes
- Facial tissues
- Film
- Film processing
- Furniture or fixtures
- Handbags
- Handkerchiefs
- Headbands
- Headphones
- Halloween costumes
- Handheld media devices, like iPods
- Jewelry
- Keepsake boxes with paper
- Locker mirrors
- Mailing tapes
- MP3 players and accessories
- Non-digital cameras
- Paper trimmer and blade refills
- Portable telephones
- Power strips
- Pre-recorded compact discs and DVDs
- Radios
- Scarves
- Single-use cameras
- Sporting equipment
- Standalone printers
- Storage bags
- Table cloth
- Thank you notes
- Ties
- Umbrellas
- VHS tapes
- Watches
- Watchbands
