Missouri’s tax-free weekend is coming up. Here’s what to know for back-to-school shopping

File photo

It’s that time of year again when the school year creeps closer even as the summer rages on.

To help families get ready for a return to the classroom without breaking the bank, the state of Missouri is once again suspending state and local sales taxes on back-to-school items for a weekend.

Missouri’s tax-free weekend this year will be Aug. 5 to 7. Anyone can shop without paying state and local sales taxes on included items during this time, even if you’re not shopping specifically for the purpose of going back to school.

The Missouri state legislature made the holiday a part of state law.

Kansas does not have a tax-free weekend, but Kansans can shop in Missouri to participate in the holiday.

Here’s what to know when planning your shopping.

WHICH STORES PARTICIPATE IN TAX-FREE WEEKEND?

Any store in Kansas City with eligible items will be part of Missouri’s tax-free weekend, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Stores in certain cities and counties throughout the state opted out and will still charge their local taxes during the holiday, and certain business districts will still keep their district taxes for the weekend, but state sales taxes will be suspended throughout all of Missouri from Friday to Sunday.

ARE THERE LIMITS TO HOW MUCH ITEMS CAN COST TO BE TAX-FREE?

Yes, some items have price caps to qualify for tax-exemption.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue:

A piece of clothing needs to be less than or equal to $100.

School supplies can’t exceed $50 per purchase.

Graphing calculators need to be less than or equal to $150.

Computer software has to be less than or equal to $350.

Computers and laptops need to be less than or equal to $1,500.

For example, a pair of shoes that cost $90 is tax-free, but a jacket that costs $110 is not and will be taxed.

WHAT ARE ALL OF THE QUALIFYING TAX-FREE ITEMS?

Purchases of back-to-school items like clothes, personal computers and school supplies are tax-exempt for the weekend.

These clothing items will be tax-free:

Belts

Cloth and other materials for making uniforms and other clothing

Coats

Diapers, both cloth and disposable

Dresses

Gloves

Hats

House coats and slippers

Jackets

Leggings

Pants

Shirts

Shorts

Shoelaces

Shoes or boots

Socks

Tights

Undergarments

Computer items that will have taxes suspended include:

Compact disk drives

Daughterboards

Digitizers

Disk drives

Desktop and laptop computers

Display monitors

Keyboards

Memory modules

Microphones

Modems

Motherboards

Mouse

Multimedia speakers

Printers that must be connected to a computer

Random access memory

Scanners

Single-user hardware

Single-user operating systems

Soundcards

Storage drives

Tablet computers or iPads

Tower computer systems

Video cards

You will not have to pay sales taxes on these school supplies:

Art supplies

Art razor knives and replacement blades

Backpacks

Binder clips

Blank computer disks

Book bags

Card stock

Chalk

Crayons

Dry-erase markers

File folders

Graphing calculator

Globes

Glue

Handheld calculators

Hole punches

Index divider tabs

Index dividers

Inkjet refills

Journals

Lunch boxes

Magnetic note pads

Maps

Mini pocket packs with paper

Musical instruments

Note cards

Notebooks

Padlocks

Paper

Poster mounting putty

Push pins

Rubber bands

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers

Staples

Stencils

Tape

Textbooks

Thumbtacks

USB flash drives

Writing instruments

Writing tablets

ARE THERE ITEMS THAT DON’T QUALIFY?

While these items may be used in school, these are not included in the tax-free weekend: