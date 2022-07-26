ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Advises You Avoid This Company: 'I Know It Looks Cheap, But We're Not Going There'

By Priya Nigam
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcP3A_0gt9vHXu00

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t like Upstart Holdings Inc UPST and recommended selling the stock.

When asked about BHP Group Ltd BHP, Cramer said he doesn’t recommend buying a mineral and mining company "going into a recession that’s mandated by the Fed." He added, "I know it looks cheap, but we’re not going there."

The "Mad Money" host said no to Carnival Corp CCL

When asked about Prudential Financial Inc PRU, Cramer said Chubb CB is the best insurer, but it also keeps moving lower. "So as far as I’m concerned, we’ve got to stay away from the insurers," he added.

Cramer recommended selling Vertical Aerospace Ltd EVTL as it is losing money.

He recommended buying Iron Mountain Inc IRM.

Cramer said, "I tend to be against these companies," when asked about Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR. "Real estate finance is just a dicey business," he added.

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on Flickr

