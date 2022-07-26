Recap: CommVault Systems Q1 Earnings

CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 1.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $14.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CommVault Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022

EPS Estimate 0.63 0.65 0.57 0.52

EPS Actual 0.75 0.67 0.48 0.62

Revenue Estimate 202.02M 195.04M 184.79M 181.53M

Revenue Actual 205.95M 202.38M 177.84M 183.42M

To track all earnings releases for CommVault Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.