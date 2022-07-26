Homicide Witness Protection Act: Response to Rochester's deadly violence?

spectrumlocalnews.com
M Reynolds
4d ago
When you almost immediately release the names of witnesses and simultaneously release the most dangerous with an appearance ticket, nobody in their right mind would step forward to testify. Again, if you want to stop crime, first stop liberal crime policies. Oh, but polling shows they’re in trouble this November so all of a sudden, they love police and decry violence?
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Comments / 1