General Motor's Joint Venture To Receive $2.5B Government Loan For Upcoming Battery Plants In US

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
  • The U.S. Department of Energy is reviving an old low-cost loan program, and the first recipient is Ultium Cells, the joint battery venture between General Motors Company GM and LG Energy Solution.
  • Reuters was the first to report the news.
  • The $2.5 billion loan is expected to close in the coming months and will be used for its upcoming lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan.
  • GM and LG plan to invest more than $7 billion to build three battery plants.
  • Production at the Ohio factory is expected to begin in August. In Tennessee, production is scheduled for late 2023, and in Michigan for 2024.
  • Ultium told Reuters the facilities would create 5,000 new high-tech jobs in the U.S. The loan agreement requires Ultium to offer employees local prevailing wage and fringe benefits.
  • The funds come from the government’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) loan program, tasked with issuing up to $17.7 billion in federal loans and hasn’t funded a new loan since 2010.
  • The program previously provided low-cost government loans to Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Company F, and Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY.
  • The DOE told Reuters the department has received more than $18 billion in loan requests from the auto program and expects another $5 billion to come through.
  • Price Action: GM shares are down 1.38% at $34.04 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

