The winner of Olympia’s favorite taco restaurant has been announced. Find the results here

After five rounds and nearly 3,000 votes cast, we finally have an answer to the question The Olympian has been asking for the past month: What is Thurston County’s favorite place to grab a taco?

With a tight championship round victory of 810 votes to 729, it’s finally time to announce the winner:

Thurston County’s favorite taco restaurant

222 Capitol Way N., Suite 108, Olympia

Dos Hermanos was voted as Thurston County’s favorite restaurant to grab a taco. Dos Hermanos

What to know: Dos Hermanos is a family-owned establishment that opened a restaurant in the downtown Olympia 222 Market food marketplace in 2018 after primarily operating from a food truck on Joint Base Lewis-McChord since 2013.

Dos Hermanos is famous for its delicious tortas, which feature meat of your choice stuffed inside bread with refried beans, cheese, mayo, diced pickled jalapeño peppers, tomato, lettuce and avocado. But when it comes to tacos, Dos Hermanos gives you a choice of four types of meat, served inside a yellow corn tortilla with diced onion, fresh cilantro and salsa.

“We are honored and grateful to know that the community has chosen us as their favorite taco spot,” Dos Hermanos ownership told The Olympian via email.

Dos Hermanos is on “summer break,” according to the restaurant’s voicemail, and will reopen on July 28.

The Runner-up

3044 Pacific Ave SE, Olympia

What to know: Tacos2hermanos may not be able to claim the crown as the best spot for a taco in the Olympia area, but it can certainly claim to be the best taco truck considering Dos Hermanos is now a restaurant.

Only open Monday through Friday, many a Washingtonian’s favorite meal deal is Tacos2hermanos’ Friday special: Three barbacoa tacos and a side of consommé soup for $9. The food truck is also well-known for its foot-long burritos and flour tortilla quesadillas.

Thurston County’s other favorite tacos

Although only one restaurant could win, the bracket started with 32 different restaurants, taquerias and taco trucks. Check out the results of the previous rounds below and see if any other local favorites pique your interest:

