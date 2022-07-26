Missing 8-year-old from New York may be in Cobb County, investigators say

Kushiyah Yehudah National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Investigators believe a 8-year-old girl who disappeared from New York two years ago may now be in Cobb County.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a new lookout for Kushiyah Yehudah.

The center said Yehuda’s non-custodial mother took her from Cohoes, New York on June 23, 2020. Police found and arrested her mother; however, they could not find Yehudah.

New leads have now led investigators to believe that the 8-year-old may be in the Austell area or somewhere in the surrounding area.

Yehuda was described as 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 75 pounds when she disappeared two years ago. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared the most recent photo available of the 8-year-old.

Anyone with information on Yehuda or her whereabouts is asked to call the Austell Police Department at 1-770-944-4331 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

