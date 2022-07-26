Recap: Albertsons Companies Q1 Earnings

Albertsons Companies ACI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Albertsons Companies beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $2.04 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.64 0.59 0.45 0.67

EPS Actual 0.75 0.79 0.64 0.89

Revenue Estimate 16.74B 16.08B 15.81B 20.30B

Revenue Actual 17.38B 16.73B 16.51B 21.27B

To track all earnings releases for Albertsons Companies visit their earnings calendar here.

