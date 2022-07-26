Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Timo Werner’s Future at Chelsea

Chelsea could let Timo Werner leave Stamford Bridge this summer and there are a few clubs interested in his signature.

Last week, it was revealed that Werner was not happy with Thomas Tuchel's comments about him and it has caused a bit of drama.

The Chelsea manager then seemed to respond to these claims by saying that he can't understand why the striker wouldn't be happy.

Even though Tuchel tried to play down the rumours, reports have only ramped up in the past few days about Werner's future.

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now come out with an update on the German international's future at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Italian, Werner could really leave Chelsea this summer with the club having already discussed his potential exit.

Juventus are said to be interested in the 26-year-old and he was talked about between the two sides when they were negotiating for Matthijs de Ligt.

IMAGO / PA Images

Romano also revealed that Chelsea tried to include Werner on loan in a potential deal with RB Leipzig for Nordi Mukiele.

However, the Frenchman is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer for €16million

Newcastle United are another club who have been linked with a move for Werner this transfer window.

It looks like the German will be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer but due to his form, if the Blues sell him they will most likely make a big loss on their initial fee of £47million that they paid for Werner.

