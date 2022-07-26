42-year-old man critically injured after a bicycle accident in National City (National City, CA) Nationwide Report

A 42-year-old man received life-threatening head injuries following a two-vehicle crash early Monday in National City. As per the initial information, the bicycle accident took place just after 6:30 a.m. on R Avenue near East Fifth Street [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™