Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Norwich metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Norwich-New London, CT metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 25 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Norwich metro area

Stacker

#25. Preston, CT

- 1-year price change: +$24,349 (+8.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,100 (+39.9%)

- Typical home value: $322,916 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Old Mystic, CT

- 1-year price change: +$25,421 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,014 (+37.9%)

- Typical home value: $323,864 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. New London, CT

- 1-year price change: +$26,029 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,920 (+50.8%)

- Typical home value: $249,254 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Jewett City, CT

- 1-year price change: +$28,454 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,116 (+61.7%)

- Typical home value: $217,782 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Lisbon, CT

- 1-year price change: +$29,398 (+10.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,263 (+44.7%)

- Typical home value: $311,594 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Norwich

Stacker

#20. Norwich, CT

- 1-year price change: +$31,330 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,477 (+54.9%)

- Typical home value: $235,560 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Montville, CT

- 1-year price change: +$31,396 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,269 (+45.2%)

- Typical home value: $289,841 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Griswold, CT

- 1-year price change: +$32,968 (+11.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,361 (+51.3%)

- Typical home value: $319,485 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Groton, CT

- 1-year price change: +$35,144 (+11.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,428 (+40.9%)

- Typical home value: $342,780 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Waterford, CT

- 1-year price change: +$35,317 (+11.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,008 (+41.2%)

- Typical home value: $346,028 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Closest national parks to Norwich

Stacker

#15. Sprague, CT

- 1-year price change: +$36,415 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,090 (+48.8%)

- Typical home value: $286,961 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Ledyard, CT

- 1-year price change: +$37,226 (+12.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,637 (+44.9%)

- Typical home value: $334,493 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Bozrah, CT

- 1-year price change: +$37,605 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,637 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $313,610 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Niantic, CT

- 1-year price change: +$41,328 (+11.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,341 (+39.2%)

- Typical home value: $392,012 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Colchester, CT

- 1-year price change: +$41,709 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,892 (+41.4%)

- Typical home value: $365,071 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Metros where people in Norwich are getting new jobs

Stacker

#10. Salem, CT

- 1-year price change: +$42,337 (+12.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,380 (+45.2%)

- Typical home value: $380,076 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Franklin, CT

- 1-year price change: +$42,738 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,818 (+59.3%)

- Typical home value: $340,517 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Voluntown, CT

- 1-year price change: +$42,861 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,622 (+55.6%)

- Typical home value: $348,614 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Lebanon, CT

- 1-year price change: +$46,513 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,826 (+54.5%)

- Typical home value: $354,070 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. East Lyme, CT

- 1-year price change: +$49,544 (+11.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,927 (+37.0%)

- Typical home value: $466,108 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Where people in Norwich are moving to most

Stacker

#5. North Stonington, CT

- 1-year price change: +$49,693 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,765 (+48.6%)

- Typical home value: $390,808 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Stonington, CT

- 1-year price change: +$56,736 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,765 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $482,208 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Old Lyme, CT

- 1-year price change: +$69,345 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,080 (+44.9%)

- Typical home value: $526,560 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Lyme, CT

- 1-year price change: +$76,002 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$158,318 (+35.9%)

- Typical home value: $599,846 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Groton Long Point, CT

- 1-year price change: +$172,387 (+19.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$344,964 (+49.2%)

- Typical home value: $1,046,068 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Norwich that require a graduate degree