Hot Springs, AR

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hot Springs metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Hot Springs, AR metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#10. Mountain Pine, AR

- 1-year price change: +$18,645 (+19.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$49,379 (+73.5%)
- Typical home value: $116,516 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5fue_0gt9r5BH00
#9. Bonnerdale, AR

- 1-year price change: +$29,862 (+17.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$73,344 (+57.4%)
- Typical home value: $201,107 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLAoO_0gt9r5BH00
#8. Fountain Lake, AR

- 1-year price change: +$32,777 (+20.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$85,619 (+77.6%)
- Typical home value: $195,902 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41R03s_0gt9r5BH00
#7. Jessieville, AR

- 1-year price change: +$35,918 (+33.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$60,764 (+74.2%)
- Typical home value: $142,620 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096lWz_0gt9r5BH00
#6. Piney, AR

- 1-year price change: +$36,143 (+20.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$88,187 (+70.5%)
- Typical home value: $213,271 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGcmn_0gt9r5BH00
#5. Hot Springs, AR

- 1-year price change: +$43,487 (+23.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$95,216 (+69.7%)
- Typical home value: $231,730 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4gm3_0gt9r5BH00
#4. Pearcy, AR

- 1-year price change: +$44,178 (+21.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$98,766 (+64.5%)
- Typical home value: $251,920 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJC2d_0gt9r5BH00
#3. Royal, AR

- 1-year price change: +$44,404 (+19.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$112,723 (+69.4%)
- Typical home value: $275,038 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8SzB_0gt9r5BH00
#2. Lake Hamilton, AR

- 1-year price change: +$60,723 (+17.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$155,749 (+60.2%)
- Typical home value: $414,558 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOtGE_0gt9r5BH00
#1. Rockwell, AR

- 1-year price change: +$73,314 (+25.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$139,954 (+64.5%)
- Typical home value: $356,897 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Community Policy