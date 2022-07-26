Penn State increasing tuition for the upcoming academic year

Students walk at Penn State's University Park Campus in State College. Creative Commons

York, Pa. — At their July 22 Board of Trustees meeting, Penn State trustees voted to approve both a tuition and salary increase for the 2022-23 school year.

"Pennsylvania resident undergraduates would see tuition increase by five percent at the University Park campus and two percent at the Commonwealth Campuses for the 2022-23 academic year under a plan recommended on July 21 by the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning," said a statement on Penn State's website.

The University did exempt out-of-state undergraduate students with household incomes of $75,000 or less and who have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median annual household income in Pennsylvania is $63,627.

Based on a 5 percent increase, full-time, lower-division, Pennsylvania-resident undergraduates attending the University Park campus would see tuition increase by $459 per semester, to $9,643.

With a two percent increase in in-state undergraduate tuition at all Commonwealth Campuses, lower-division, Pennsylvania-resident students would see tuition rise between $133 and $151 per semester, depending on the campus.

A snapshot of the Penn State Tuition costs for in-state and out-of-state students for the 2022-23 academic year. psu.edu/news

Penn State President Neeli Bendaputi, hired in May 2022 to serve as the University's 19th president, said: “Our commitment to our students is our highest priority. We understand the impact of a tuition increase on our students and families, and we do not take the decision to raise tuition lightly. Unfortunately, the circumstances of our current budget made these increases necessary in order to maintain the highest-quality educational experiences for our students. However, consistent with Penn State’s land-grant mission, we have worked to alleviate the effects as much as possible by providing additional aid to support students from lower- and middle-income families.”

Factors adding to the decision included "unprecedented" inflationary cost increases, stagnant state funding, three prior years of tuition freezes, lower revenues, and lower enrollment due in part to the pandemic, the University said.

The committee also recommended, and the full board will vote on, a proposed 2.5 percent general salary increase for most Penn State employees to help offset the impacts of inflation on the University’s workforce and maintain top talent.

