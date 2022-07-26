Former jail deputy who admitted to cocaine possession arrested again at Garth Brooks concert

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Erie County jail deputy who was recently given a conditional discharge for a drug crime was arrested again.

At this past Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium, John Gugino, 45, was charged with harassment and criminal trespassing.

The Hamburg resident received a one-year conditional discharge earlier this month. It stemmed from an incident in October 2020 when he was pulled over while off duty.

During this time, deputies say they found cocaine in his possession, leading him to later plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Gugino was fired by the Sheriff’s Office last month.

In addition to his conditional discharge, Gugino was also ordered to pay a fine and perform 50 hours of community service.

Relating to Saturday’s arrest, Sheriff John Garcia had strong words for The Buffalo News, which published an article saying Gugino’s sister told them he had been hospitalized and was being observed “ for a concussion and possible brain bleed .”

Garcia said the authoring and publication of The Buffalo News article “does a disservice to the agency and its ability to continue its investigation regarding this incident.”

The Sheriff’s Office says it “has not received a formal complaint against any deputies” and that they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding Gugino’s arrest.

Gugino, who was processed at Highmark Stadium, was one of three people arrested at the concert. Each was released with court appearance tickets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.