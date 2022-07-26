ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lake Charles metro area

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lake Charles metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lake Charles, LA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#11. Starks, LA

- 1-year price change: +$10,598 (+9.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$139,935 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $128,816 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Vinton, LA

- 1-year price change: +$11,655 (+6.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$139,935 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $189,335 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Dequincy, LA

- 1-year price change: +$12,298 (+6.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$139,935 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $205,554 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Hackberry, LA

- 1-year price change: +$21,901 (+12.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$68,161 (+52.1%)
- Typical home value: $198,986 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Grand Chenier, LA

- 1-year price change: +$23,195 (+20.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$68,161 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $133,926 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Sulphur, LA

- 1-year price change: +$27,953 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$68,161 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $222,471 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Westlake, LA

- 1-year price change: +$28,183 (+15.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$68,161 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $213,391 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Lake Charles, LA

- 1-year price change: +$34,551 (+17.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$35,960 (+18.2%)
- Typical home value: $234,074 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Bell City, LA

- 1-year price change: +$37,489 (+20.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$35,960 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $221,237 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Iowa, LA

- 1-year price change: +$39,936 (+18.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$60,246 (+31.6%)
- Typical home value: $251,048 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Cameron, LA

- 1-year price change: +$41,656 (+23.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$93,773 (+74.0%)
- Typical home value: $220,556 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

