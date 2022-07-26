New developments in case of missing Pageland mother helps bring closure to family

PAGELAND, S.C. — The family of a Pageland mother who was last seen nearly 11 months ago is now getting more closure.

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Deidre Reid made a court appearance Tuesday.

In September 2021, Reid drove Emanuel Bedford to a Charlotte bus station, but she never returned home, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said that on the afternoon Reid disappeared, Bedford was spotted on surveillance video at a York County gas station driving Reid’s car.

Two days later, her car was found partially submerged in a pond. Authorities previously said they were processing DNA evidence from blood they found inside the car.

In March, Bedford was indicted on charges of murder and kidnapping in Reid’s death. Bedford claimed he’s innocent.

In court Tuesday, the solicitor confirmed the blood found inside Reid’s SUV came back positive for her DNA.

“Yesterday, we got DNA results in that confirmed that ... her blood was in that vehicle,” the solicitor said.

Now, Reid’s family members said they are certain that she is no longer alive. They said the evidence also strengthens the case against Bedford, the man they believe took their sister’s life.

“It’s actually sad that we’ve been praying for the DNA evidence to be Deidre so at least we have a little more closure,” her brother James Reid said. “This family’s been hurting for over 10 months now.”

In court, Bedford’s attorney asked to be removed from the case, saying Bedford filed a complain against him and that their relationship has become adversarial.

“I feel that I cannot go forward representing Mr. Bedford in this matter,” he said.

The judge is giving Bedford 30 days to get a new attorney. In the meantime, Reid’s family is hoping detectives will find more evidence -- and her remains.

“This is a nightmare. I hate for anybody to have to go through what that young lady went through on that day,” her brother James Reid said. “I just hope and pray we can give her a proper burial for her kids.”

The solicitor said Bedford also filed a complaint against him. He said Bedford has directly contacted his office multiple times asking questions about the case. The judge warned him that is not proper protocol.

Bedford asked once again for a bond, but the judge said they would have to be disclosed at a later hearing.

