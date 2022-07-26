ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Which club might Cristiano Ronaldo join if he leaves Manchester United?

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sP4qS_0gt9muHQ00

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Manchester United’s training ground to discuss his future.

The 37-year-old Portugal superstar has reportedly told the club he wishes to leave as he wants to play Champions League football.

However, a number of top clubs including Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain and Chelsea are reported to have ruled themselves out.

Here, the PA news agency looks at where Ronaldo might end up if he gets his wish.

Atletico Madrid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425aSy_0gt9muHQ00
Ronaldo won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Atletico are certainly a team capable of challenging for Europe’s top prize next season, but a move would be controversial given Ronaldo’s links with bitter rivals Real Madrid and a fan backlash has already begun on social media. It is also thought boss Diego Simeone would have to sell before he can buy.

Sporting Lisbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLh9M_0gt9muHQ00
Ronaldo playing against former club Sporting Lisbon (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

The club where Ronaldo began his career can also offer him Champions League football and an emotional return could appeal to the forward. There are already reports in Portugal claiming Ronaldo has enrolled his children at a school in the capital.

Inter Milan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grIn8_0gt9muHQ00
Ronaldo previously played in Italy for Juventus (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

A return to Italy, where Ronaldo previously spent two seasons with Juventus, is another option and the veteran has reportedly been offered to Inter in the recent past. A link-up with former United striker Romelu Lukaku would be an intriguing prospect.

Liverpool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhgxG_0gt9muHQ00
A move to Liverpool would cause a stir (Dave Thompson/PA) (PA Archive)

It might seem unthinkable but some bookmakers have Ronaldo down as a 33-1 shot to make a shock move to Anfield. The Reds were once in the race for his signature when Gerard Houllier was in charge but were pipped by United. Could it materialise now? Stranger things have happened – albeit not many.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Sporting Lisbon#Bayern Munich#Real Madrid#Juventus#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
147K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy