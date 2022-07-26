Downtown Champaign landlord has big plans for parking lot

CHAMPAIGN — Dr. William Youngerman is no stranger to redevelopment projects in downtown Champaign, and now he’s planning another one — pending city council approval — for a city-owned lot he would buy at 47 E. Main St., C.

The council, set to meet Tuesday, will consider approving Youngerman as the “developer of record” for the property, meaning he would be given exclusive rights to negotiate with the city for a limited period.

If negotiations are successful, an economic development agreement would be brought back to the council for approval at a later date.

A retired Christie Clinic physician and longtime downtown property owner, Youngerman was the only developer to respond to the city’s request for proposals to buy and redevelop the property, which is currently in use as a parking lot.

Already the owner of properties to the east, west and north of the site, Youngerman has proposed redeveloping the lot with a four-story building with apartments, retail space and some Airbnb-like accommodations to serve The Venue CU events center next door.

The proposed project would include a second-story enclosed walkway between the events center and the new building.

“I’m excited about this project and look forward to bringing it to completion,” Youngerman said.

Youngerman discussed a project that would both be in keeping with the historic character of downtown and complement other uses.

For example, he said, The Venue CU at 51 E. Main St. has brought in people downtown who wouldn’t normally be there. That helps support other businesses downtown, which in turn increases its attractiveness and helps support the event center, he said.

Youngerman also said the market for apartments downtown is strong. The seven apartments he developed over Pour Bros. Craft Taproom at 40 E. University Ave. were all rented within about 10 days, he said.

A memo to the council from Assistant Planning and Development Director Rob Kowalski said Youngerman’s proposal appears to meet many of the city’s goals in seeking a developer for the property, “especially in that it proposes a building that would add vibrancy to downtown and would complement the scale and design of the existing historic buildings on the block.”

“The project would also convert underutilized land downtown to a higher and better use that produces tax revenues and provides new business opportunities, jobs and housing units,” the memo states.

Kowalski also points out that financial incentives being sought for the development would need to be studied in more detail.

According to an appraisal the city had done, the lot is worth $345,000.

Concessions being sought for the project include a reduction in the purchase price to $190,000, a property-tax rebate of 70 percent for the first seven years and a $300,000 redevelopment program incentive grant.

The 11,520-square-foot lot is currently the “missing tooth” of building facades along historic Main Street, according to background information supplied to the council.

Located on the north side of Main Street between Market and Chestnut streets, it was first developed in the late 1800s with three connecting buildings.

If the council agrees to make Youngerman the developer of record, a consultant would review the proposal and help city officials determine if the project warrants financial concessions that have been requested, Kowalski said.

The goal would be to have something to present to the council by the end of the year, he said.

Youngerman and the rest of the project team don’t expect to start building for a couple of years, when returns on investment are back at more normal levels.

“It’s not an ideal time to build right now,” Kowalski said.