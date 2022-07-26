ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Online troll wanted to put father of Parkland victim ‘in check,’ Fresno court docs say

By Robert Rodriguez
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSTv2_0gt9meP200
Suzanne Devine Clark, an art teacher at Deerfield Beach Elementary School, places painted stones at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Fla. Wilfredo Lee AP

Fresno businessman James Catalano, who is accused of cyberstalking the father of a teenager killed in the 2018 Parkland, Fla. mass shooting, allegedly did so because he didn’t like his politics and wanted to put him “in check.”

That’s according to federal court documents which detail conversations Catalano had with law enforcement about allegedly sending more than 200 harassing messages to Fred Guttenberg between Dec. 1, 2021 and July 20.

The 61-year-old Catalano, owner of property management company J-C Markets, is charged with one federal count of cyberstalking.

Guttenberg is an outspoken gun control advocate whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was one of 17 people shot to death at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland.

Guttenberg is also an author, plus founder of a non-profit organization called Orange Ribbons for Gun Safety.

Catalano is accused of sending messages to Guttenberg mocking the death of his daughter and the pain and suffering he has felt.

Many of the messages are loaded with expletives, in addition to being graphic and speaking of violence.

Although Catalano’s attorney Jeffrey Hammerschmidt would not say what sparked Catalano’s interest in Guttenberg, court documents show that when questioned by federal agents, Catalano admitted some of the messages could be viewed as “distressing in nature.”

“Catalano further stated that he believes (Guttenberg) was using his dead daughter to push his political agenda and Catalano did not like that (Guttenberg) was doing that and that Catalano was trying to put (Guttenberg) in check by sending him those messages,” according to court documents.

Hammerschmidt said the case could come down to free speech.

“The alleged conduct which formed the basis for the Complaint was digital communication sent to an individual across the country via a public forum,” Hammerschmidt wrote in a legal brief asking for Catalano’s pre-trial release.

“The alleged messages did not threaten anyone or any action towards anyone. Further, frequenting the same websites and social media pages repeatedly on topics of interest is a common occurrence in our increasingly digital world. It is how most people remain informed on topics important to them.”

Hammerschmidt arranged for Catalano’s to be released from jail, so long as he meet certain conditions, including temporarily giving up his passport.

Catalano must also provide a $250,000 unsecured bond to be replaced by a $100,000 property bond within 40 days. Catalano should be released in the next few days.

Catalano is expected to appear on Friday before the Southern District of Florida, Miami Division where the criminal complaint originated.

Hammerschmidt is helping Catalano find a Miami-based lawyer for the rest of his case. Catalano will make his court appearance via the Zoom app.

A phone call to Catalano’s property management company was not returned Monday. Catalano is listed in state records as the president and chief executive officer of the company.

Comments / 1

Jeana Wells
4d ago

Pls hold Catalano 100% responsible for this shameful behavior. His victim didn't deserve to be targeted & continously harrased especially after what his family's been through.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Guttenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docs#Gun Control#Violent Crime#J C Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
6K+
Followers
296
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy