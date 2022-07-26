Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with new air strikes

www.cbsnews.com
Obadiah The Prophet.
4d ago
Just wave that white flag Ukraine. 🇺🇦 Please! You can't possibly win this scrap. America is only using you. 🥺😖😔
Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
americanmilitarynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
CBS News
520K+
Followers
61K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5