Is more relief ahead for New Mexico gas prices?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ve probably already noticed a “dip” at the pump, as gas prices have been coming down in New Mexico over the last few weeks. But with prices still hovering around $4 a gallon, higher food costs and shifting interest rates, just about everything seems to be costing more these days.

When might we see a change for the better? Is this the time to re-think your commute, or ask for a raise from your employer? This week on the podcast, Gabby and Chris talk about the state of the New Mexico economy and where things might be headed.

University of New Mexico Professor Janie Chermak offers her take on the situation. She’s been on the faculty since 1995, and currently serves as the Department of Economics Chair, with research focusing on Natural Resources and Energy Economics.

As mentioned in this week’s episode, here are some links to several recent “breakdown” articles about the New Mexico tax rebates and economic relief payments:

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday. Episodes are available on the most popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher , and Podbean among others.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.