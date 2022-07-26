Pitney Bowes’ Expansion Supports Canadian Cross-Border E-Commerce

Click here to read the full article.

Pitney Bowes , a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services, on Monday announced the expansion of its Designed Delivery service into the Canadian market .

The new service will enable Canadian brands and retailers to reach consumers throughout Canada and the U.S., optimizing delivery speed and shipping costs domestically and to the States.

“ Pitney Bowes is excited to help make e-commerce logistics easier for Canadian brands and retailers,” said Gregg Zegras, executive vcie president of Pitney Bows, and president of Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. “We are bringing to bear our mature U.S.-domestic delivery network, deep Canadian carrier partnerships, knowledge of the Canadian consumer and expertise in cross-border logistics to offer tailored services for Canadian retailers who want to deliver the absolute best order experience for their customers.”

Built on decades of experience working in the Canadian market and helping U.S. and U.K. retailers reach Canadian consumers, the service offers sortation facilities in or near populous coastal areas to optimize transit times across Canada, as well as a diversified last-mile delivery network, leveraging a wide variety of delivery provider partnerships to continuously improve performance and cost with a single integration and single invoice.

In addition, the service makes multicarrier easy for shippers of all sizes, and a customizable branded tracking application is included at no additional cost to create a seamless and loyalty-driving order experience for brands and consumers.

Clients of the Designed Delivery service can take advantage of Pitney Bowes consultative teams to configure the solution based on proprietary market and consumer insights, and advanced modeling technology to accommodate each shipper’s unique needs, whether they are marketplace operators or sellers, independent retailers or third-party logistics providers.

The platform, which Pitney Bowes said is already experiencing strong interest from some of the country’s largest shippers, is purpose-built for B2C e-commerce and provides online brands high levels of versatility, insight, transparency and consultative support.

Based in Stamford, Conn., Pitney Bowes’ revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 rose 1 percent to $597.4 million. Net income was $20.8 million compared to a loss of $31.5 in the prior-year period.