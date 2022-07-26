Omid Rahmat Joins Jon Peddie Research as EVP

TIBURON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Jon Peddie Research ( JPR ) today announced the appointment of industry veteran Omid Rahmat as Executive Vice President. Rahmat is a senior executive with broad experience in starting and managing hardware and software companies in computer graphics, digital media, and mobile. He has worked with major semiconductor companies, traditional software vendors, SaaS developers, and world-leading media conglomerates.

“I am pleased to welcome Omid back to JPR after a couple of decades of hiatus. His knowledge of cloud-based mobile application development, gaming, and metaverse technologies are timely topics in our research efforts,” said Jon Peddie, President of Jon Peddie Research. “In addition, his expertise in the emerging confluence of on-chain and off-chain technologies in hybrid Web3 applications will bring new insights to JPR.”

Rahmat began his career in computer graphics at Spea Video 7, an early leader in graphics boards and went on to his first stint at JPR thereafter. He has worked in digital media as CEO of Tom’s Hardware and co-founder of Breaking Muscle. He has held leadership positions at SaaS vendor Citrix Oline and music app Tully and has been a consultant at Intel, Microsoft, Salesforce, Samsung, Google, and many more.

At JPR, Rahmat will be focused on the confluence of technologies that are helping to shape the metaverse, including gaming, applications, tools, client and server solutions, and the integration with emerging Web3 infrastructures.

About Jon Peddie Research

Dr. Jon Peddie has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 30 years. Jon Peddie Research is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in various fields, including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development. JPR’s Market Watch is a quarterly report focused on the market activity of PC graphics controllers for notebook and desktop computing.

