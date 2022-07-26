ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Man found shot to death on sidewalk in Birmingham

By Jeff Wyatt
ABC 33/40 News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc3340.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Norwood#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy